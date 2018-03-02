An oil pipeline that might belong to the NNPC which is said to lead to Ayobo area, exploded, Thursday morning at Iyana Odo along LASU-Isheri expressway in the city of Lagos.

Vandals are said to have been sighted at the spot two days ago, acccording to online reports.

LASEMA and Lagos State Fire Service are close to the scene of the Pipeline Explosion at IyanaOdo along Lasu- Isheri expressway but could not get to the actual spot because of the absence of a link bridge, RadioOne 103.5fm posted on Twitter.