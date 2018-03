One of the commanding officers of the Nigerian Army Strike Force Group, Lieutenant-Colonel AE Mamudu, has been reportedly killed by a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Sambisa Forest.

Sahara Reporters, citing sources, said Lt Col Mamudu was killed on Thursday, March 1, along with a young naval officer while on patrol for Operation Deep Punch 11.

It was his second time of coming to the northeast to serve, he was first posted to Borno in 2015, according to military sources.