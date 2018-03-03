The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Friday, March 2, that it had suspended its work in the Nigerian town of Rann and evacuated national and international staff after a deadly raid by Boko Haram insurgents.

Kerri Ann Kelly, MSF emergency coordinator in Nigeria in a statement said the 40,000 people living in Rann were relying almost entirely on MSF’s services to access healthcare.

“Following a violent attack in Rann, Borno state, on Thursday 1 March, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) suspended its medical activities in the town and evacuated 22 national and international staff,” MSF said.

“It is still unclear how many people were killed and injured but before leaving, MSF medical staff treated 9 wounded patients.

“This latest attack is a stark reminder that it is the people in Borno who are paying the price of this ruthless conflict. They are trapped in a deadly cycle of violence and are heavily reliant on external assistance to survive. In Rann, this is now considerably reduced.” “Leaving our patients without medical assistance is an extremely painful decision.” “We will continue to evaluate how the situation evolves and we will return as soon as the conditions allow,” it added.

MSF teams have been providing medical care to the 40,000 people in Rann, since January 2017. Mobile teams delivered assistance on a regular basis, and a permanent medical team has been based in Rann since September 2017.

The group has mainly been treating people for malaria, malnutrition and illnesses linked to poor living conditions.

President Muhammadu Buhari said the attack on humanitarian workers in Rann, Borno state, more than ever shows Boko Haram insurgents as godless, brutish, and utterly to be despised.

“As I have always maintained, no true religion advocates hurting the innocent. To now further attack and kill those offering humanitarian aid is the height of depraved behaviour. It is odious before both God and man,” the president said, while sympathizing with the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies working at Rann, and in the country generally.