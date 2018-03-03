Senator Dino Melaye on Friday took refuge in a federal court in Abuja to prevent Special Anti Robbery Squad Operatives (SARS) from arresting him.

Premium Times reports that heavily armed officers surrounded the Maitama division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory hours after Melaye, representing Kogi west senatorial district, secured bail on perjury charges on Thursday, March 1.

Melaye was arraigned for allegedly framing Edward Onoja, chief of staff of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state. The Senator had accused Onoja of being involved in an attempt to assassinate him in April. Following a complaint by the senator, the police arrested six suspects, including a local government chairman.

Although Onoja was not arrested, he was interrogated by the police.

Melaye wawas granted a N100,000 bail.

But the senator remained inside the court to avoid the police arrest. Statutorily, a suspect who has been granted bail by a court and met the conditions cannot be arrested within the court premises by security personnel.

Melaye in a tweet from inside the court building alleged Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state was responsible for his latest ordeal.