The former minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah was questioned for several hours last Wednesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); before having her travelling passport seized

“Senator Stella Oduah returned for the second round of questioning on Wednesday. After intense grilling, she was allowed to go home on the condition that she turns in her passport to the EFCC”, a senior official at the anti-graft agency told our correspondent.

“She was asked to return to the EFCC on a future date for more questioning”, the official reportedly added.

Oduah is being investigated by the EFCC for allegedly awarding dubious contracts worth some N9.4bn during her stint as Aviation Minister in the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Specifically, Oduah was accused of diverting N3.9bn from the N9.4bn meant for the installation of security devices at 22 airports.

She denies the allegations…