President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the amendment to the Electoral Act, which intended to change the country’s elections sequence, Daily Trust has learned. The president, it was gathered, gave three reasons for withholding assent to the bill, which was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Sources revealed that the president has Monday, communicated his decision to the federal legislature in two separate letters addressed to the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

President Buhari in a letter to the Senate, read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at plenary yesterday, said it became imperative for him to withhold assent to the bill because it will infringe upon the constitutionally guaranteed discretion of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to organize, undertake and supervise elections provided in Section 15(A) of the third statute to the Constitution. He wrote a similar letter to the House of Representatives, stating the same reasons for refusing to assent to the bill.