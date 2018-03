TheĀ 8th Division of the Nigerian Army in Kagaruwa near Monguno in Borno State have experienced a setback in their fight against insurgency after some terrorists reported kill them.

Military sources has disclosed to Reporters that an explosion from an Improvised Explosive Device, on Sunday, killed 4 soldiers of 8 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The shocking incident happened in Kagaruwa near Monguno in Borno State at about 8 am. It also injured many other soldiers, according to military sources.