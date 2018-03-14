The United States embassy to Nigeria has released a statement concerning Rex Tillerson’s visit to Nigeria.

Tillerson was in Nigeria as part of his visit to Africa before he was sacked by President Donald Trump.

The US embassy to Nigeria in a statement said the visit was part of the conclusion of his first trip to the continent as Secretary. The U.S.- Nigeria partnership builds on our shared interests in mutually beneficial trade, combatting the scourge of terrorism, advancing peace and security, and responding to development and governance challenges.

President Trump announced his decision to remove Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

President Trump announced his decision via Twitter on Tuesday, March 13.

His tweet: “Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!”