President Trump has removed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and replaced him with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo, after months of speculation surrounding Tillerson’s role in the Trump administration, a fact Tillerson only learned was official when the announcement was made on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Trump announced the news of Tillerson’s ouster on Twitter, thanking him for his service. The Washington Post first reported news of Tillerson’s firing, shortly before the president’s tweet.

As Mr. Trump departed for a California trip Tuesday morning, he told reporters that he and Tillerson “disagree on things,” and he singled out the Iran nuclear deal as an issue.

“Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time. We got along actually quite well, but we disagreed on things,” he said. “When you look at the Iran deal — I think it’s terrible. I guess he thought it was OK. I wanted to either break it or do something. And he felt a little bit differently. So we were not really thinking the same.”

News of Tillerson’s departure from the State Department came as the secretary arrived in Washington early Tuesday morning after his overseas visit to Africa. There, he reaffirmed the U.S. — Africa relationship in spite of alleged vulgar comments made by the president about immigrants from African nations in January.