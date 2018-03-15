A university admission-seeker simply identified as Loveth has reportedly committed suicide in Ekiugbo, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

Loveth, who was said to be displeased with the 163 mark she garnered in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), was found dead at her home on Wednesday morning.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased picked medicine as her choice of study.

The Nation gathered that the deceased took three bottles of Sniper and these were found by her side on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, Loveth had gone to check her UTME result on Tuesday and discovered to her amazement that she had scored far lower than she had expected and would not secure admission to the university to study her “dream course.”

The 18-year old reportedly left the centre very distraught and wept profusely.