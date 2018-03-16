Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has urged Nigerians to kick against move by the Senate to pass Hate Speech bill.

Speaking in Lagos, on Thursday, the Nobel Laureate maintained that the Hate Speech bill was designed to silence criticism from Nigerians.

“Nigerians should not be afraid to kick against it, there is no way they will cut off any body’s head,” he said.

Soyinka also said President Muhammadu Buhari should have sacked Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Alhaji Dan Ali over the incessant harassment of innocent citizens by military personnel, “for no just cause.”

He condemned the Minister for his comments on why communities blocked grazing routes, and expect herdsmen not to react.