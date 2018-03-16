Menu
Home >> Politics >> Prof. Soyinka Discloses Real intent of the Hate Speech Bill

Prof. Soyinka Discloses Real intent of the Hate Speech Bill

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has urged Nigerians to kick against move by the Senate to pass Hate Speech bill.

Speaking in Lagos, on Thursday, the Nobel Laureate maintained that the Hate Speech bill was designed to silence criticism from Nigerians.

“Nigerians should not be afraid to kick against it, there is no way they will cut off any body’s head,” he said.

Soyinka also said President Muhammadu Buhari should have sacked Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Alhaji Dan Ali over the incessant harassment of innocent citizens by military personnel, “for no just cause.”

He condemned the Minister for his comments on why communities blocked grazing routes, and expect herdsmen not to react.

Tags :

the author

Previous

Gov. Wike Signs State Security Bill Into Law

Next

Nigerian Officially Out of Recession- IMF

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top