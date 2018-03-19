The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday suspended posting Corps members to some local government areas of Kaduna State following unrest in the affected areas.

NYSC Coordinator in the State, Dahunsi Mohammed disclosed this during an interactive session with Corps employers in Kaduna State

Mohammed said the organisation would not be posting Corps members to some areas until it was crystal clear that such places were safe for young Nigerian graduates.

He mentioned specifically Birnin-Gwari, Kajuru, and any other crisis areas.

“We are sorry we did not post Corps members to places we know there is crisis.

“We stopped posting Corps members to Birnin-Gwari and we have also withdrawn all Corps members serving at Kasuwa Magani, where crisis recently broke out.

“This will continue until normalcy returns to these areas and other places where we have social unrest,” he said.