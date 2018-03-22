The Senate on Thursday confirmed nominees to serve as Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, which was sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari in November last year.

The development followed Senate’s resolution on 14th March, 2018 to screen the nominees after setting aside their earlier position not to do so, due to lingering frosty relationship between the legislature and executive.

Submitting its report, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Rafiu Adebayo disclosed that one of the nominees, Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu failed the screening.

He urged the Senate to reject confirmation of Mr. Maidugu based on the report.

“That the Senate do receive and consider the report of Committee on Banking, Insurance and Financial Institutions on the confirmation of the nomination of of the following nominations,” the report read in part.

Having convened the Committee of the whole, the following nominees were confirmed:

Prof.. Adeola Festus Adenikinjun

Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi

Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa

Dr. Asheikh A. Madugu was however rejected.

Meanwhile, Mrs Aishah Ahmad and Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu were also confirmed as deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria after the Committee Chairman harped on their competence and knowledge of the economy.