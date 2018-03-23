President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday declared that his government is ready to offer unconditional amnesty to members of the Boko Haram sect who are ready to lay down their arms.

Tweeting from the Presidential account, President Buhari said “While further efforts are being made to secure the release of every abducted citizen in Nigeria, Government is ever ready to accept the unconditional laying down of arms by any member of the Boko Haram group, who show strong commitment in that regard”.

“We are ready to rehabilitate and integrate such repentant members into the larger society”.

He made this declaration at the Presidential Villa Abuja during an ongoing meeting with the schoolgirls abducted and released by Boko Haram terrorists from Dapchi in Yobe State.

The schoolgirls with their parents had arrived the State House press gallery at exactly 11:40am and the meeting with the girls started few minutes past 12 noon when the President arrived the Council Chamber.

Meanwhile, the Borno Government has directed the immediate closure of public boarding secondary schools, as part of measures to enhance security in schools.