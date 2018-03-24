It is reported that a group of cult members have burnt down the divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Oporoma, headquarters of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was learnt that the attack on the police station, which occurred on Wednesday, was carried out after a suspected cult member involved in the rescue operation of another cult member in the station was shot dead by a policeman

The Convener of a non-governmental organisation, Patriotism Advancement and Community Orientation Network, Aluzu Augustine, said the incident threw the community into pandemonium.

“The police station in Oporoma, Southern Ijaw LGA has been razed. Lives of some policemen are at risk,” he said in a text message sent to press men

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

He said, “A report indicates that a suspected cult member, who was on police wanted list for heinous crimes such as kidnapping, sea robbery, armed robbery and pipeline vandalism, was arrested and detained at the Oporoma Police Division in Silga.

“The incident occurred preparatory to the suspect’s transfer to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yenagoa.

“The suspect, on March 21, 2018, attempted to escape from custody and was shot by the police officer on duty.

“Other members of the suspect’s cult group mobilised and attacked officers on duty at the division and set the station ablaze. Additional policemen were deployed in the area to restore normalcy in the community.”

The police spokesman, who expressed worry over increasing cult activities in the state, called on members of the public to volunteer useful information to assist the police in curbing the trend among youths.