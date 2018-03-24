Some prominent leaders in the Niger Delta region will today, Saturday, March 24, hold a mega rally in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital to call for the restructuring of Nigeria.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, south-south governors and other Niger Delta leaders are expected to lead the rally which was organised by Edwin Clark-led Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

It is expected that PANDEF with the rally tagged, “Restructuring the Nigerian Federation,” would insist that the country should be restructured before the 2019 general election, The nation reports.

Chief A.K. Horsfall and His Eminence, King Edmund Daukoru, the Amayanabo of Nembe, serving and former ministers, chairmen and members of boards and parastatals are expected to grace the occasion.

Others are all the current and former National Assembly members, all current and former Speakers and members of Houses of Assembly of the South-South.

“The governors, former president Jonathan, PANDEF leader, Chief Edwin Clark, some eminent Nigerians and leaders of ethnic nationalities, civil society groups are expected to deliver speeches at the rally.

“Fellow Nigerians; let’s restructure now, tomorrow may be too late. A restructured Nigeria will guarantee a free, fair, egalitarian, united, peaceful and prosperous nation where everybody, irrespective of region, religion, creed and status will be happy.

“We intend to use the rally to rally support for restructuring of Nigeria. The 2019 general election is a referendum on Restructuring.

“We the people of Niger Delta/ south-south want the Nigerian federation to be restructured to enthrone true federalism before the 2019 general election and it is doable, all that is required is a political will on the part of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” chairman publicity of the rally, Chief Thompson Okorotie said in a statement made available to the news outlet.