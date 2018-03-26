The federal government has said that it has discovered 78,315 ghost officers in the Nigeria Police Force. It was also gathered that the federal government has been able to save N68 billion on personnel cost in 2017.

Sources within the presidency said despite opposition from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), reports has shown that there were thousands of ghost officers within the force.

One of the sources said that before the enrollment of the police force in the IPPIS, the federal government was paying salaries and emolument of 370,000 personnel. He, however, said that only 291,685 names of police personnel appeared on the salary schedule for February.

He added that the president has also ordered the accountant general of the federation to ensure that all forces of the Nigerian military are enrolled into the IPPIS before the end of 2018.

The source said: