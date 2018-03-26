Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has hinted of a reunion tour by the defunct label, Mo’Hits Records. Don Baba J as he called posted a video of the Mo’Hits crew doing shows with caption, ‘Mo’Hits reunion tour, coming soon’.

Last December, the Mo’Hits crew came together after a long time to perform at Davido’s 30 Billion concert held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Founding member of the group, Dapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj had earlier talked about the reunion concert, according to Temy Dee. This fans of the group said is a good news for Don Jazzy and D’banj.

D’banj said, “When I got the call from Davido, I knew it was not going to be easy. In fact, he gave us N15million out of his N30billion (okay I was joking). He had already spoken to every other person before me because I was out of town and when he eventually told me, the first thing I asked him was if he had called Don Jazzy. David told me he was just returning from Don Jazzy’s house at midnight. After some back and forth, we finally agreed.” “After Davido brought us on stage, everybody started rushing to contact us, offers have now come in for a 10 -15 city Mo’Hits reunion, and when we seal the deal, we will definitely make it official,” the Koko master added.

D’banj had in Truth with Olisa Adibua, spoke deeply about his issues with the Don Jazzy, and Dr Sid that led to the breakup of Mo’Hits. He also spoke about the Kanye West deal and his betrayal by the group.