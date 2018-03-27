President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received Martin Luther King’s Jnr family in Abuja during the conferment of The First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018 at the Council Chambers in Abuja.

Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon Abike Dabire Erewa, Dr. Mrs Naomi Barbara King, Mr. Baba Onabanjo, Amb Erika Bennett and other members of African-American Human Activist Late Martin Luther Jnr were in attendance.

The event took place on March 26th, 2018.