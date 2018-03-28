Abraham Badru, the 26-year-old son of a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, has been shot dead by an unknown gunman in the United Kingdom.

Badru was shot dead in Dalston, Hackney, just after 11pm on Sunday.

The deceased, a 2015 Masters degree holder in Sports Coaching from the University of Gloucestershire, was the son of Hon. Dolapo Badru, representing Lagos Island I in the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

According to Evening Standard, quoting neighbours, the victim was returning from church when the incident occurred.

He was reportedly shot by a lone gunman as he alighted from his car near the family’s London home.

Badru was reportedly given a police bravery award as a teenager for saving a woman from a sex attack, and testified in the case that led to the attacker’s conviction.

The deceased was described as “quiet and hardworking” and “bubbly and outgoing” by family and friends.

The police say there have been no arrests, and called for anyone with useful information to assist law enforcement agencies.