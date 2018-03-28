All is set for the commissioning of the newly built world class Ikeja Bus Terminal by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led administration. President Muhammadu Buhari will lead other top dignitaries on Thursday, March 29, 2018 to unveil the iconic infrastructure.

This iconic terminal is designed to change the face of public transportation and it will convey more than 70,000 passengers daily to over 22 destinations across the State.

The facility, which is sitting on 10,000 square metres land space is equipped with Intelligent Transport System (ITS), Fully Air-conditioned Terminal, Food Court, Shops, Toilets, ATM Gallery, Free Wi-Fi, Electronically Controlled shades, among others.

Through the ITS, intending passengers can be informed of the departure time and arrival of the next bus which allows them to plan their movement.

The facility was designed and constructed by Planet Projects, an indigenous construction firm.