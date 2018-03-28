The Senate says it will on Wednesday, March 28, deliberate on the statement made on the insecurity in the country.

Theophilus Danjuma had, at the convocation of Taraba State University on Saturday, urged Nigerians to resort to self-defence in the face of unending killings across the country.

He also accused the military of complicity in the killings, especially in Taraba, where he said that the herdsmen were being aided in killing innocent citizens.

The Senate’s decision followed a Point-of-Order raised by Senator Yusuf Yusuf (APC-Taraba) at plenary on Tuesday.

Yusuf pointed out that Danjuma raised fundamental issues that should be debated and investigated by the Senate.

But while considering Yusuf’s submission, the matter turned controversial when it was put to voice vote by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

There was initial confusion as to where the voting favoured, but Saraki ruled in favour of the “ayes”. He said that the matter would be debated on Wednesday, March 28.

The Senate had ordered its committee to investigate the rift between Senator Dino Melaye, the inspector general of police and the governor of Kogi state.

The Senate during its Tuesday, March 27, sitting urged the committee on police and judiciary to begin the investigation.

It also ordered that reports of the investigation be submitted to the floor of the Senate within the next 48 hours.