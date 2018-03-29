The commissioner of police in Kogi state, Ali Janga, has been removed from his position following the escape of some suspects who were arrested in connection with the ongoing case involving Dino Melaye, a senator from the state.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, who ordered the removal of the commissioner also asked other senior police officers in the state to vacate their positions over their alleged complicity in the escape of the suspects.

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement on Wednesday, March 28, said the IGP directed Esa Sunday Ogbu, commissioner of police, federal operations, force headquarters to immediately proceed and take over as the new commissioner of police in Kogi state, Premium Times reports.

See the full statement from the police below: