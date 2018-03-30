Earlier on Thursday, Lagosians were made to walk under the scorching sun and were also not allowed to use pedestrian bridges because of President Muhammadu’s visit to Lagos. Major roads in the state were shut down – leaving motorists and road users stranded.

According to reports, one young lady queried why she could not use the pedestrian bridge and decided to disobey the state order.

To the shock of many bystanders, the young lady was beaten up by the policemen and also arrested along with one other man who tried to help her.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have condemned the virtual shutdown of Lagos due to the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari. They also berated the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led government for shutting down the nation’s commercial hub.