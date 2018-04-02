Multiple Rape Confirmed at Flavour’s Enugu Concert

A Nigerian lady identified as Naturize on Twitter, has revealed how ladies were defiled at Flavor’s concert in Enugu, last night.

Adedotun, a Trace TV staff who attended the Flavour’s concert which held yesterday, in Enugu State, has also confirmed the rape allegation that we reported a Nigerian lady, Naturize9 made.

According to Trace TV staff, Flavour’s concert became a rescue operation for innocent girls, as the ‘amount of girls that were sexually harassed and raped at the Concert was heavy’.

He stated this in a tweet, I’m leaving Enugu this morning! What I saw yesterday was a country with more youthful problem than we can imagine! Yesterday, the amount of girls that were sexually harassed and raped at the Concert was heavy! Concert became a rescue operation for Innocent girls. Vile men!

A lady identified as Naturize on Twitter first made the public disclosure on how girls were defiled at the music concert.

The twitter user who pleaded with artistes not to organise free show again stated that over 20 ladies were raped in turns at the event despite the presence of security agencies the ridiculous acts still took place.