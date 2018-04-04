Founder of online newspaper Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has asked for willing donors to contribute to his campaign to run for president in the 2019 general elections.

Sowore, who announced his intention to run for president on Sunday, February 25, 2018, set up his GoFundMe account on Tuesday, March 13, to raise $2 million for his campaign next year.

Addressing hundreds of his supporters and members of the “#TakeBackNigeria Movement” at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Sowore, who would be undertaking series of rallies and town hall meetings, said he was in Nigeria to lead a movement to change power in 2019.

“It is over for the old people, it is over for the cabal, it is over for the mafias that have been running Nigeria down,” he said.

“I can run Nigeria better than President Buhari, even in my sleep. There is no need to become a local government councillor or a senator when I can run a better country as the president of the federal republic of Nigeria. I am the most transparent candidate,” he added.

Sowore, with the mammoth crowd, moved from the airport to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota where he addressed another waiting crowd.

On the GoFundMe page, titled “Take Back Nigeria Movement!”, Sowore said his candidacy “can bring forth a new set of patriotic and conscientious leaders that will create the Nigeria that we all long for.”

He announced early on Wednesday, March 14, that he had raised more than $2,000, just hours before the account was later suspended by GoFundMe administrators who said they were reviewing the account.

Motivational speaker and leadership coach, Fela Durotoye, became the second aspirant to officially declare his intention to contest for president after he joined the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN) on Thursday, February 22.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, remains the only other candidate to have officially declared his intention to contest after his announcement in September 2017.

Former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, belongs to a growing list of prominent Nigerians who have dropped hints that they may contest in the 2019 presidential elections.

Founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare revealed to his congregation on January 1, 2018, that God wants him to run for president despite his plan to quit politics for good.

Even though President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to officially declare his reelection bid, he has also dropped hints over the past two months, and is expected to face former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is also in contention.