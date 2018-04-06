Pandemonium broke out on Thursday in Offa, Kwara state after gunmen stormed the area for deadly bank robbery operation.

Eye witnesses told journalists that no security personnel confronted the robbers throughout the time the operation lasted. The robbers who shot sporadically forced residents and businesses to close shop in the Sanni Aba area of the town.

It was reported that residents close to the banks were indoors, while some were taking cover elsewhere. Heavy gunshots were heard and dynamites were being used.

The operation lasted for more than one hour as the dare devil criminals ransacked a total of 5 banks, carting away an undisclosed sum of money and cars before escaping through Igosun route in the area.

Pictures poured in on social media hours after the deadly operation, showing more than 13 persons dead.