The sad news of the death of rising Nigerian artiste Ali Zainab Nielsen also known as Alizee have been reported.

According to LIB, she was murdered Thursday morning April 5th along with her 4-year old daughter, Petra Nielsen by her Italian husband Peter Nielsen at their home in Banana Island.

LIB Speaking with a representative of her management said,

‘its really a shocking and sad development. We all woke up to the sad news of her death this morning and to find out that the homicide was committed by her husband makes it all the more sad. The Police has been brought in to the case and we’ll share more details as we get them’.

The circumstances leading to her death still remains yet to be revealed but sources say the bodies of Alizee and her daughter have been deposited at a mortuary while police continue with their investigation.

Alizee is a Kogi State born singer who signed a two-year record deal with an Asian record label, Petra Entertainment in 2017. The record deal came with a brand new Ford Explorer, a house in Banana Island and international distribution with affiliates of her record company in Asia.