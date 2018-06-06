President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, May 31, officially accepted the disengagement of the deputy governor in charge of operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adebayo Adelabu, with effect from July 15, 2018. The president approved the resignation of Adelabu in a letter dated May 24, 2018 and personally signed by him.

President Buhari thanked Adelabu for his services to the country and wished him the best in his future ambitions. “While appreciating your services in the Central Bank of Nigeria since 9th April 2014, I wish you the very best in your future ambitions and continued commitment to public service in our country and specifically, as you seek to play a more active role in politics, in your home State,” the letter stated.

The report said Adelabu assumed duty as deputy governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on April 9, 2014. He then served at different times as deputy governor in charge of Financial System Stability (FSS), Corporate Services (CS), and lastly operations before he tendered his letter of disengagement. It was learnt that the disengagement may be connected with his ambition to contest the governorship of Oyo state in the forthcoming primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A direct grandson of the late Adegoke Adelabu (aka Penkelemesi), he was an executive director/chief financial officer, First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Plc.

Adebayo Shittu, Nigeria’s minister of communications, escalated the feud between him and Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, after he alleged that the incumbent governor of Oyo is afraid of his governorship aspiration.

Shittu disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, May 8, shortly after a closed door meeting with Chief John Odigie Oyegun, the APC’s national chairman.