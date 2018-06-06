The back and forth journey of the Nigeria Police with the Senate President has taken a new turn after the confession of the arrested Offa bank robbers linked the Senate President in the matter.

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, was implicated by the Offa Robbery suspects, whom the police claimed were working for the Senator. However in a press release signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki maintained that there is no how he could have been involved in armed robbery against his own people.

According to the official press statement from the Senate President, the plot was concocted to embarrass him and, in the mind of the IGP, it is his own response after his refusal to honour the invitation by the National Assembly, for him to offer an explanation on the rampant killings and violence across the country.

“Like the earlier one, this frame-up will also fail as I hereby state categorically that I have no link with any band of criminals. “As a person who has utmost respect for the rule of law and all constitutional institutions, when the invitation from the Police is formally extended to me, I will be ready to honour it without any delay”.

Following the press releases, the Senate President was summoned by the police to answer questions concerning the allegations, only for the police to withdraw the summon a day later.

The Senate president via his official twitter page on Monday, June 4, explained that the police had however asked him to respond in writing.

Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed on Sunday, who was also implicated in the case by the police, on June 3, denied the police allegations of sponsoring, funding, arming or otherwise supporting political thuggery.

Ahmed described the allegations as false and rejected his alleged indictment by the police or the armed robbery suspects in their custody. Ahmed said while the state government has empowered several youth groups under its acclaimed Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) scheme, neither he nor the state government can be held liable for how beneficiaries utilise the credit.

He therefore urged the police to complete their investigations and charge the suspects to court soon in line with the dictates of the rule of law.