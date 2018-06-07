After a closed-door meeting held between the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at the lower chamber, both houses have passed a vote of no confidence on Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police.

The two chambers further resolved to do all within their powers to uphold democracy.

Senators had earlier in the day commenced a closed session at 11 am and ended same at 12 noon.

The lawmakers did not disclose what the agenda of the closed session was but sources in the parliament told our correspondent that the idea was that the Senators and the Reps would adopt separate resolutions before heading to the joint sitting.

The resolution of the National Assembly, warned President Muhammadu Buhari that continued attacks on the legislature and the judiciary will attract impeachment.

The full statement from the office of the Senate President is reproduced below:

The National Assembly held a joint Executive session today Tuesday June 5, 2018 where lawmakers resolved as follows; The Security Agencies must be given marching orders to curtail the sustained killings of Nigerians across the country and protect life and properties of Nigerians as this is the primary duty of any responsible Government. The systematic harassment and humiliation by the Executive of perceived political opponents, people with contrary opinions including Legislators and Judiciary by the police and other security agencies must stop. There must be strict adherence to the Rule of Law and protection for all citizens by the President and his appointees. The President must be held accountable for the actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction those that carry out any act which will ridicule or endanger our country and democracy. The Government should show sincerity in the fight against corruption by not being selective also prosecute current appointees that have cases pending against them. The sanctity of the National Assembly should be protected and preserved the Federal Government of Nigeria by not interfering in its business and prosecuting those who invaded the Senate to seize the mace. 7a. National Assembly should liaise with International Communities through the IPU, APU, ECOWAS, CPA, Parliament, Pan African Parliament, EU, UN, US congress and UK Parliament to secure our democracy.