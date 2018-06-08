Nestle Plc, one of Nigeria leading food and beverage manufacturing companies has announced preparations to establish collection, sorting and recycling schemes across African countries where it has presence.

In Central and West Africa for example, the company is supporting the Ghanaian government’s efforts to better manage plastic waste, as one of eight founding members of the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE).

As part of this coalition, Nestlé is working with other major industrial companies including Unilever and Coca-Cola, to integrate sustainable waste management solutions and advocate for improved waste management practices in Ghana.

According to a statement signed by Victoria Uwadoka, a communication assistant, on behalf of the company, “With a population of more than 28 million, the country has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world today, but has a severe and fast-growing waste management problem. The coalition’s main aims include: contributing to increased collection and recycling rates across the country, provide employment opportunities through scalable recycling solutions, and engaging with the government to help tackle the problem of plastic waste.

“In Nigeria, Nestlé is one of the five member companies of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) incorporated to serve as the sector Producers Responsible Organisation under the Extended Producers (EPR) scheme. This alliance has completed the development of a viable collection and recycling plan with initial focus on the major food and beverage packaging materials that pose significant challenge for the Nigerian national waste management system.

“Supporting World Environment Day Nestlé’s efforts to help address this issue highlight the importance of the United Nations’ World Environment Day on June 5, a global day of action that promotes worldwide awareness for the protection of our environment. This year is dedicated to the theme, ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, urging us all to make changes to our everyday habits to reduce the serious impact of plastic pollution on our environment” the statement said.