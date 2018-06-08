Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has written to the Police to defend his alleged relationship with suspects in the April 5, 2018 armed robbery incidence in Offa, Kwara State.

The Police had last Sunday alleged that some of the suspects had in their confessional statements admitted that they were political thugs to the Senate President.

Consequently, it invited Saraki to appear and defend the allegations.

But in a tweet on Thursday, Saraki hinted that he had sent his defense to the allegations to the Police in writing.

Saraki’s tweet reads: “In line with their requests, earlier today the Police received my response to their letter on the investigation into the Offa robbery case”.

Sources close to the office of the Senate President informed that Saraki could not disclose the contents of his statement to the Police to reporters because he is a man who believes in due process of law.

“You can’t expect the Senate President to release that statement because the Police never release their own letter which they sent to Saraki to the public. Saraki believes in due process of law and he is a law abiding citizen too” the source said.

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood had claimed that “the main gang leader, Ayoade Akinnibosun a.k.a AY ‘M’ 37Yrs, mentioned three (3) other suspected vicious and notorious political thugs and in possession of firearms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons working according to him for the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki in the Kwara central Senatorial District”.

Moshood added that “Two (2) of these suspects namely Alhaji Kehinde Gobiri aka Captain ‘47yrs’ Native of Ilorin East LGA Kwara State and Alhaji Oba Shuaib Olododo aka Jawando ‘53yrs’ Native of Ilorin South, Kwara State are now in Police custody and have admitted to various crimes and criminalities they have committed in Kwara Central Senatorial District under the guise of political thuggery for the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki. They are currently under investigation and will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

“The the Five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundira admitted and volunteered statements that they were political thugs of the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed” the Police spokesman added.