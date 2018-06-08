The Senate on Thursday, June 7, rejected June 12, as inauguration day of newly elected government officials. This is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari announced via his Facebook page that June 12 will be celebrated as the new Democracy Day. The upper chamber insisted that May 29 remains the day of inauguration of newly elected officers of the country.

The lawmakers also resolved the need to pay all outstanding arrears of salaries and allowances due to holders of their elected offices, to their families. However, the deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu noted that the constitution needs to be amended if June 12th is declared as Democracy day.

The Senate on Thursday, June 7, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Independent National Electoral Commission to announce the results of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Senator Biodun Olujimi raised a point of order that the president should declare Chief MKO Abiola and his running mate, Babagana Kingibe president and vice-president respectively and approve the entitlements due to them.