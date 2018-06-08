Vice President Yemi Osinbajo narrowly escaped death Thursday as the helicopter conveying him to a function on the outskirts of Abuja developed fault mid-air.

NewsDay gathered that the incident occurred as the helicopter conveying the Vice President from the Nigeria customs command and staff college, Gwagwalada, Abuja, was later forced to make emergency landing few seconds after takeoff.

The white chopper with yellow and blue stripes reportedly could not ascend beyond the trees level before it emitted thick smoke and had to make an emergency landing on the same spot.

Osinbajo had attended the graduation ceremony of the 2018 Senior Division Course of the Nigeria Custom Service at the Nigeria Custom Service Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada when the incident occurred.

It was not immediately clear what could have resulted in the faulty take off.