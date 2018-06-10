Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has alleged that there is a plot by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to detain him indefinitely based on false charges.

Premium Times reports that Obasanjo in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Friday, June 8, claimed that the government was planning to use fake documents and witnesses against him. The former president said the plot against him would unfold in two stages among which is to cause the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reopen investigation into the activities of his administration. He alleged that the Buhari administration was also planning to use fake documents and witnesses against him.

Obasanjo linked the alleged plot against him to the re-enactment of the Abacha era in which he was detained on false charges. He claimed that he had been informed that his name was on the government’s watch list, and that the security of his life cannot be guaranteed. The former president, however, stated no amount of campaign of calumny or orchestrated plot against him would deter him from speaking out.

President Buhari had earlier questioned the $16 billion allegedly spent on Nigeria’s power sector during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo.

The president criticized the amount spent by the former president while receiving the Buhari Support Organization at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

While denying Obasanjo’s claims, Federal Government through the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed said there was no plan to frame the former President and have him locked up in jail.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 8, Lai said the Buhari administration is too busy clearing up the mess of the past leaders to plan a witch-hunt for anybody.

The minister also said he was curious that the allegation of witchunting is coming barely a day after President Buhari declared June 12 a Democracy Day.

Meanwhile, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the allegation by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. Atiku, in a statement released on Friday, June 8, said such actions would only aggravate the already heated polity in the land and urged President Buhari to call the security agencies to order.