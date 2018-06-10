Senate president Bukola Saraki has been called upon by a coalition of some Civil Society Organisations to immediately resign from office over his alleged link with robbers who were involved in the Offa bank robbery of April 5.

The group under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Democracy, said that the Senate president should also face the music for the non-declaration of his assets and alleged killings of over 33 people in Kwara state by the political thugs linked to him.

Convener of the group, Alhaji Adamu Kabiru, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Friday, June 8, tasked members of the 8th Senate to impeach Saraki if he fails to resign from office.

He said: