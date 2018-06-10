Nigerian music legend, Ras Kimono is dead. He died on Sunday 10th June aged 60.

Ras Kimono who was known for hit songs like ‘We no want’ and ‘“Rum-Bar Stylée” was said to have concluded plans to Majek Fashek in the United States. Majek Fashek said “Ras Kimono why? Too soon Kimono my brethren. RIP! I’m short of words, our last meetings was for you to meet with my manager Uzo in America and death took you away. Forever in my heart I’m gonna miss you….Jah why.”

According to reports, he died today, Sunday, June 10, 2018 after he slumped on Saturday, June 9, 2018, and was rushed to a hospital in Ikoyi, where he gave up the ghost.