The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday announced the dismissal of five out of 92 policemen for various offences in the first half of the year.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Chidi Oti, confirmed that three of the five dismissed policemen were tried in connection with an incident in Ojota where policemen reportedly tear-gassed a man.

Oti said, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, has dismissed the three police men, comprising an inspector and two sergeants, who were alleged to have sprayed tear-gas on Mr Ademuwagun Temitope Solomon which provoked severe asthmatic crisis in him.

“The incident took place at Chinese town, Ojota area of Lagos State.

Their names and service numbers were given as 220957 – Inspector Momoh Sulaiman; 429659 – Sgt. Emmanuel Monday and 434246 – Sgt. Adamu Usman.

The statement said they were tried in an orderly room which commenced on Saturday and were found guilty as charged.