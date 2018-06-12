The commander of the Nigerian Army Engineering Corp, Maj. Gen. John Malu, on Monday, June 11, narrowly escaped death after unknown armed men dressed in military fatigue reportedly attacked him at his country home in Benue state.

Gen. Malu had gone home to visit his family in Tse Adoor, Tiir Ward, Tongov in Katsina/Ala local government over the weekend when the armed militia who rode on over 30 motorbikes stormed his residence at about 6 am on Monday, June 11, shooting sporadically.

A source quoted by the newspaper said: “When the armed men got to the entrance of his house, they enquired of his whereabouts, unfortunately, they saw a young man who was an assistant to the driver of a truck, they shot and killed him. “After that, they made attempt to gain entrance into the house of Gen Malu but were resisted by the military personnel on guard in the house.

“The gunmen got hold of somebody in the house whom they shot on the arm and asked him to take them to where Gen. Malu was. “It was at that point that a gun battle ensued between the armed gang and the military personnel in the house and this lasted for close to an hour. “Though a reinforcement was called from Katsina/Ala. It was like a war situation, there was pandemonium, people started fleeing from the village, but luckily the military personnel overpowered the armed gang.

“While the gun battle lasted, one of the armed men was shot but his group members bundled him on one of the bikes and fled with him though they left behind a gun and one of their bikes“. “As we speak, Gen. Malu has returned to Makurdi but a search for the gang members is currently ongoing.” When contacted, Gen. Malu who confirmed the attack said he was safe.

Reacting, the commander of the 72 Special Forces Battalion in Makurdi, Lt. Col. Suleman Muhammad who confirmed the development, said his personnel had taken over the area in search of the masterminds of the attack.