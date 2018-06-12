President Trump on Tuesday concluded a historic meeting with Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, and said the process to denuclearize the North would begin “very quickly.”

The men signed a joint statement, which Mr. Trump described as “comprehensive,” before Mr. Kim left Singapore’s Sentosa Island and the president prepared for a news conference.

The meeting between the two men in Singapore was the first of its kind between a sitting American president and a leader of North Korea, and opened the door to ending seven decades of hostility and the threat of nuclear confrontation.

“We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind,” Mr. Kim said as they signed a document, adding “the world will see a major change.”

Mr. Trump was similarly optimistic about the progress they achieved, saying: “We are going to take care of a very big and very dangerous problem for the world.”

The two leaders first met privately for less than an hour in a one-on-one session with interpreters present, before breaking off for a larger meeting and then a working lunch with aides.

After lunch, the two leaders took a stroll and briefly addressed the news media as they headed to a signing ceremony. Mr. Trump said the meeting was “going great.” He added: “We had a really fantastic meeting.” Mr. Trump gave Mr. Kim a rare view inside his presidential limousine, nicknamed the Beast.

The leaders then signed a joint statement, in which the United States committed to providing guarantees of security to North Korea in exchange for denuclearization.