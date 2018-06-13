The nurse who allegedly administered the last injection to late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has been in prison. The injection was said to have been poisoned, thereby killing the senator.

The Osun State High Corurt ordered that the nurse, Alfred Aderibigbe, be remanded in custody until hearing on the matter.

The press office of the Osun ministry of justice, Opeyemi Bello, in a statement on Sunday, June 10, said the nurse pleaded not guilty during his arraignment before Justice Ayo Oyebiyi on Friday, June 8.

According to Bello, the counsel to the defendant, Soji Oyetayo, prayed the court to admit Aderibigbe to bail.

Justice Oyebiyi, in his ruling however ordered that the accused be remanded in prison. The case was also adjourned to Friday, June 29.

The then serving senator, died on April 23, 2017, after he was treated by the nurse. He was the first civilian governor of Osun state and was buried according to Islamic rites in the state. His death also sparked riots majorly from his supporters who alleged that the late Senator was poisoned because of his governorship ambition in the state.

Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke until his demise was a two time Senator who represented the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State from 2007 to 2011 and was elected again under the banner of the All Progressives Congress in 2015.