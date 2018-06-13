In a long-anticipated vote on Wednesday, the joint bid of the United States of America (USA), Mexico and Canada defeated Morocco its only challenger, to win the hosting rights for the 2026 World Cup.

The result was determined by more than 200 national soccer federations, who cast their ballots to cap FIFA’s annual Congress.

“This is an incredible, and incredibly important moment for soccer in North America and beyond,” Carlos Cordeiro, the president of U.S Soccer said.

The 2026 tournament will feature an expanded field of 48 teams, an increase from the current 32.

It will also mark the first time in FIFA’s history, that a three-nation bid has been awarded the showpiece event.

The joint bid’s plans will see 60 of the 80 games played in the United States, while Canada and Mexico will host 10 games each.

The final is expected to be played at MetLife Stadium, just outside New York.