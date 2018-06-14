A state high court, sitting in Yola on Tuesday, June 12, slammed death sentences on five men for killing a herdsman in the state. Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri in his ruling convicted Alex Amos, Alheri Phanuel, Holy Boniface, Jerry Gideon and Jari Sabagi of Demsa local government area of Adamawa state of culpability in the death of Adamu Buba.

The convicts were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and culpable homiciide which contravened Section 96 (1) (a) and Sections 79 and 221 (b) of the Penal Code of Laws of Adamawa State, 1997 by the court.

They were said to have willfully and intentionally killed Buba on June 1, 2017 at Kadamun village in Demsa local government area. The charges against the convicts alleged that they conspired and attacked three herdsmen rearing cattle, killing one of them, Adamu Buba, whose body they threw into a river and also maimed several cows.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Waziri said the case against the accused persons had been proved beyond reasonable doubt by the counsel to the state, Salihu Mohammed.

The accused persons were sentenced on counts one and two to death by hanging, while on counts four and five, the accused, to three years in prison to run concurrently. Justice Waziri however gave the option of appealing the sentence by any aggrieved party at Yola Judicial Division within 90 days