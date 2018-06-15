The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the ban of mobile telephones at polling centres during the September 22 governorship election in Osun State.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, gave the warning in Osogbo, the state capital on Thursday during a meeting with representatives of political parties in the state.

Agbaje noted that this was in connection to a plot by some politicians to manipulate the process, adding that INEC was taking necessary steps to ensure a free, fair and credible exercise.

“We won’t allow the use of phones at the polling centres; we are aware of a plan by some people to manipulate this process by compelling the voters to snap their ballot papers and present such as receipt for money given to entice and induce them.