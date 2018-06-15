Russia has denied Nigeria’s football fans the opportunity to bring live chickens into the stadium when the Super Eagles are playing.

As reported by Russia’s Interfax.ru, the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Kaliningrad region, Andrei Ermak told reporters ;

“Our information center MCH-2018 receives a lot of various questions: fans from Nigeria asked if it’s possible to go to the stadium with a chicken, it’s their symbol, the citizens are sick with them at all matches, we told them that to pass a live chicken, in any case, it is impossible “.

At the same time, he noted that if the Nigerians are rooting for their team in other places, “we will, of course, advise them where the chicken can be bought.”

We are ready to satisfy the most eccentric inquiries,” the regional minister added.

The supporters club of the Super Eagles have been known to go into stadiums with a live chicken, which is one of the ways they cheer on the team to victory.

Recall Super Eagles Fans were turned away from Ellis Park in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2010 after their demand to take chickens, painted in the nation’s colours into the stadium was refused