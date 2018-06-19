Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State and immediate past chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has formally joined those jostling for the party’s 2019 presidential ticket.

Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke had last week also declared his intention to run for the 2019 presidential ticket.

Also, Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President who recently defected from ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, back to his original PDP, is currently on nationwide consultation to galvanise support for the party’s presidential ticket.

Makarfi disclosed his intention in Kaduna on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

He explained that he had consulted widely and arrived at the conclusion that the time had come for him to contest for the exalted position.

He said unveiled his programme if elected in 2019.

“Restructuring the country, tackling insecurity, fighting corruption with due process and rule of law, improving the economy, reuniting the nation are top among what my administration will do for the country,’’ he said.

Makarfi said the crisis rocking the ruling APC was an advantage for his party to emerge victorious in the election.

Makarfi, however, commended president Buhari’s administration’s fight against insurgency.