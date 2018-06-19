The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will today lead a delegation of Nigerian Senate on a three-day parliamentary visit to Russia, aimed at deepening legislative best practices and further strengthening the relationship between both countries.

During the visit, the President of the Senate is expected to address the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (Senate of Russia) and hold meetings with its Chairperson of the Federation Council, Ms. Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the State Duma, Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mr. Mikhail Bogdanov, to exchange views on issues of Nigerian-Russian cooperation.

The Nigerian senators, according to a statement by Bamikole Omishore – the Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs & International Relations to the President of the Senate, will also hold side meetings with corresponding committees of the Federation Council of Russia.

Senators on the delegation include Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Chairman, Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Duro Faseyi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and Youth, Senator Obinna Ogba and the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ibrahim A. Danbaba.

Also on the trip is the Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Special Assistant on Partnerships & NGOs/CSOs to the President of the Senate, Mr. Innocent Onah and the Special Assistant on Events to the President of the Senate, Ms. Eniola Shitta.

The delegation is expected back in the country on June 22, 2018.