Nigerian pop star Wizkid is known as much for his Drake-approved Afrobeat sound as he is for his vibrant sense of style, which combines traditional Nigerian fabrics with some more universal streetwear codes. And while the singer-songwriter looked perfectly casual in a simple pair of jeans and a T-shirt in an Instagram post from a few days ago, posing alongside Naomi Campbell on the steps of a private jet that had just landed in Milan, this was merely a taste of what was to follow: Wizkid walked alongside Campbell on the Dolce & Gabbana runway this past weekend, apparently becoming the first African artist to walk at one of the famed house’s shows.

Wizkid’s gilded runway appearance wasn’t the only moment this past weekend when African artists got some love from the Milan fashion world. The music of multimedia duo Faka, composed of artists Fela Gucci and Desire Marea, served as part of the soundtrack to the Spring 2019 Versace menswear show.

The chic duo have cited their family members’ ’90s style—which included high-waisted Versace pants, gold silk shirts, and leather loafers—as a key fashion influence, so it’s only fitting that the two were invited to sit front row at the show. They even had a moment with Donatella Versace herself, in which Marea donned clashing plaid prints and Gucci rocked leopard-print pants. Everyone may be looking toward Milan for the newest menswear trends at the moment, but Milan is clearly looking toward Africa’s new wave—and it’s about time.