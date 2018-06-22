The Nigerian air force on Monday commenced aerial bombardments of suspected bandits in Zamfara communities. Caleb Oleyera, commander of the 207 quick response group of the air force, disclosed this while speaking with reporters in Gusau, the state capital.

He spoke after taking delivery of two airplanes deployed for the operation.

Olayera described the operation as part of a joint military operation, involving the air force, army, police and civil defence to “flush out the bandits”.

Zamfara has seen intense banditry in recent times. Hundreds have died, while thousand have been displaced in various communities.

Olayera said two helipads had already been constructed by the air force for the Zamfara security operation.

“We told you that the helipads will be used as the base for our fighter jets to neutralise any group of criminals and their hideouts,” he said.

He assured the people that peace would soon return to troubled communities in the state.

Protesting the high wave of crime, Abdulaziz Yari, governor of the state, recently renounced his position as chief security officer of the state.

He cited his inability to take charge of security agencies in the state.